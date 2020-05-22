Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.