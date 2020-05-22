Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 30.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $46,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $151.02. 805,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

