Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $754.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $710.00 to $754.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.07 on Wednesday, hitting $656.47. 162,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,705. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.62. Equinix has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $880,195.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,139 shares of company stock worth $8,350,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Analyst Recommendations for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

