Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $754.00 at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $710.00 to $754.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.07 on Wednesday, hitting $656.47. 162,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,705. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.62. Equinix has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $880,195.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,139 shares of company stock worth $8,350,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

