Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

