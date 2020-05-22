Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,536,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.