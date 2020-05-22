Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.06, but opened at $231.39. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 19,915,137 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Retirement Network grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

