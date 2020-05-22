Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

