Fosun International Ltd Acquires 557 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. 273,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

