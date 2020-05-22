Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 3,600 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

VRTX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,727. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $295.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $788,397.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,037.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,379 shares of company stock worth $80,059,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

