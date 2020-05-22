Fosun International Ltd Has $2.66 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. 427,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,837. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.03.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

