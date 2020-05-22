Fosun International Ltd Purchases 3,900 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Paypal by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

