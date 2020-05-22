Fosun International Ltd Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 236,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,890. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

