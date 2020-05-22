Fosun International Ltd Sells 5,155 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,812,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $237.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

