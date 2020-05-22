Fosun International Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,617.16. 272,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,659. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,735.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

