Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 3,000 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $2,823,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $2,804,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $28,631,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $2,906,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $82.98. 68,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,895. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

