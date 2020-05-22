Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $210,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $79.29. 97,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

