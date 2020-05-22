Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 41.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 175,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

CRM stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 214,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 888.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $156,401.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,912.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.