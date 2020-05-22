Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,883 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 668,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.