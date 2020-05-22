GAN (NYSE:GAN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

B. Riley started coverage on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

GAN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 6,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,917. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

