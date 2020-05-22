GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

