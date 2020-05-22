General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 90,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,338. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

