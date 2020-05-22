Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

