Guggenheim Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

