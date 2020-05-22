HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. 169,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

