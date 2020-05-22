Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 322.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

