Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

