Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $265.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.35. 1,017,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.