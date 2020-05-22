Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HD stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

