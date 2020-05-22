Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE HON traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $138.65. 1,161,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

