Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

HON stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.11. 156,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

