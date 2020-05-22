Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. 835,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

