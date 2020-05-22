Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.97. 835,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,394. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

