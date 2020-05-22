InterOcean Capital LLC Buys 176,455 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9,044.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,455 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

