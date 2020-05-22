InterOcean Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $493,657. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

