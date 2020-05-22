InterOcean Capital LLC Has $17.15 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 530.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.97. 189,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

