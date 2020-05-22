InterOcean Capital LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.66 on Friday, hitting $362.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,733,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.41.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

