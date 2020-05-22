InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 19,502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

