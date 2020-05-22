InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 295 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

IWB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.07. 40,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

