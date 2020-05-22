InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,400.54. 61,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. The firm has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.21. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

