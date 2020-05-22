InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 20,295 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 345,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,201. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

