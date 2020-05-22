InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.