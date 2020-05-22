InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.45. 1,945,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,571,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

