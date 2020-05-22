iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.48. 6,113,241 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.