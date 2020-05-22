iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Argent Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,848. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

