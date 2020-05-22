iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 208,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,976,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

EFA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 1,340,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,916,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

