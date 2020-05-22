iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.56. 18,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

