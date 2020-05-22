Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE KSS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

