Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of KRNT opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.55 and a beta of 1.56.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

