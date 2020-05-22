Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.89. 1,548,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average is $287.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.