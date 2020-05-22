Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.74. 1,566,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

